Lithuanian man sentenced over spying for Belarus to nine years in prison

„A sufficiently large amount of information has been collected. The defendant used deception, three persons have been found as victims, and the defendant’s actions have created a threat that opposition representatives will be detained or that such actions will be carried out on their relatives,“ said Judge Rasa Paužaitė, who pronounced the judgement.

The court said Danielius collected information about leaders and members of Belarusian opposition organisations in Lithuania and sent it to the journalist of the Belarusian state channel Ksenia Lebedeva. The information included photographs, footage, personal data of citizens who had fled from Lukashenko’s regime, photographs, data of pre-trial investigations, and certain data about Lithuanian citizens.

According to the judge, the court took into account the fact that the man had nine previous convictions and had not drawn any conclusions about his past.

The verdict which is not final and can be appealed against at the Lithuanian Court of Appeals.

Prosecutors have requested a 11-year imprisonment for Danielius.