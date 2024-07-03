Liberal Movement’s leader on Tuesday met with Landsbergis

It has transpired that Gentvilas and Landsbergis met at a restaurant in Vilnius. The former assured ELTA that candidature to the European Commission was not discussed, but the two talked about Gentvilas’ criticism of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the party Landsbergis leads.

Čmilytė-Nielsen told ELTA that last week a meeting of the coalition took place but the foreign minister could not attend as he was away. She confirmed that on 2 July Landsbergis met with her and, later, with MP Gentvilas. The parliament speaker said such meetings are normal part of political work and they discussed work of the coalition and recent political developments.