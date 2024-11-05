Latvian economics minister is considering five possible solutions to reduce food prices

She said that the coalition would continue to examine the solutions proposed by the economics minister to reduce food prices in the second half of November. In the meantime, the ministry will continue to work on the necessary amendments to the regulation.

This includes the introduction of a mark-up ceiling for the daily grocery basket. The essence of the proposal is to limit the discretion of retailers in the pricing policy they choose. A mark-up cap would be set for the items in the daily grocery basket.