Historical agreement inked between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia

The agreement was signed yesterday in Riyadh by Ramūnas Davidonis, Lithuanian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, president of the KSA General Authority of Civil Aviation.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia in autumn 2023, Marius Skuodis, minister of transport and communications of Lithuania, and Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistic services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed a Letter of Intent to conclude a bilateral air services agreement, which accelerated the negotiation of the historic air services agreement between the Government of Lithuania and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We see the Saudi Arabian aviation market as very promising and the demand for services is growing, so the signing of this agreement marks an important step towards further dialogue for smoother bilateral cooperation in the field of transport. This agreement will open up opportunities for the organisation of both passenger and cargo air transport, and Lithuanian companies are ready for this," says Marius Skuodis, acting minister of transport and communications.

The aim of this agreement, initiated by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of air transport and to establish the conditions for scheduled air services.