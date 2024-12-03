Historical agreement inked between Lithuania and Saudi Arabia

During his visit to Saudi Arabia in autumn 2023, Marius Skuodis, minister of transport and communications of Lithuania, and Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistic services of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed a Letter of Intent to conclude a bilateral air services agreement, which accelerated the negotiation of the historic air services agreement between the Government of Lithuania and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The agreement was signed yesterday in Riyadh by Ramūnas Davidonis, Lithuanian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates accredited to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, president of the KSA General Authority of Civil Aviation.
"We see the Saudi Arabian aviation market as very promising and the demand for services is growing, so the signing of this agreement marks an important step towards further dialogue for smoother bilateral cooperation in the field of transport. This agreement will open up opportunities for the organisation of both passenger and cargo air transport, and Lithuanian companies are ready for this," says Marius Skuodis, acting minister of transport and communications.
The aim of this agreement, initiated by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is to develop bilateral cooperation in the field of air transport and to establish the conditions for scheduled air services.
October–March is the winter season in aviation, when airlines, including those registered in Lithuania, experience a reduction in the load factor. According to Mr Skuodis, the Saudi Arabian aviation market may become a niche for Lithuanian-registered airlines to maintain their aircraft load factor during the winter season. The demand for air transport services in Saudi Arabia remains relevant throughout the year, as pilgrims from all over the world travel to one of the holiest places in the Muslim world, i.e. the city of Mecca.
The provisions of the agreement govern the operation of scheduled air services by airlines, the granting and revocation of authorisations, the application of tariffs, aviation security, flight safety, the recognition of certificates and licences, the provision of ground handling services, the leasing of aircraft, etc.
There are 9 registered air carriers in Lithuania, with a fleet of 68 aircraft operating commercial flights.