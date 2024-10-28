Farmers & Greens set for coalition talks without Karbauskis and Vėgėlė

"We have approved Valius Ąžuolas, Aušrinė Norkienė, Dainius Gaižauskas and Rimantas Jankūnas," Norkienė told ELTA after her party’s board meeting on Monday.

Bronis Ropė was also picked to substitute for Jankūnas when he is unable to attend the talks, she added.

LVŽS leader Karbasuskis on Monday afternoon explained his absence from the working group tasked with aligning programmes of potential coalition partners and posts in the ruling majority.

"Neither I nor Ignas Vėgėlė are in the negotiating group. It was my own suggestion. We do not want to create additional problems in coordinating all our issues among the parties in the coalition," Karbauskis told reporters.