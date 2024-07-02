Dutch air defence system Patriot will be deployed in Lithuania for training

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the deployment of the air defence system Patriot is a first step towards the implementation of rotational air defence model, which is aimed at boosting NATO’s integrated air and anti-missile defence, and was agreed on at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year.

The exercise will train capability redeployment and integration, unified control and command, and implementation of air defence operations. Aircraft, helicopter, fighter jet and drone activities will be imitated, to which exercise participants will react.