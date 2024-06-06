Cigarette smuggling halved in five months of 2024 y-o-y

According to the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), the reduction may be linked to the construction of a barrier at the border with Belarus aimed to stop illegal migration, as well as with installation of a video monitoring system, closure of 4 out of 6 border crossing points with Belarus and more efficient VSAT activities.

The agency noted that smugglers are increasingly more often attempting to transport cigarettes by air. In the first five months of 2024, 76 cases were identified of cigarette smuggling by drones, compared with 25 in the first five months of 2023.