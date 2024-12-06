Border guards seize smuggled cigarettes valued EUR 203,000

On Tuesday, 3 December, border guards acted on information that smuggling might be taking place in Šalčininkai district, in a forested area near a village some 3 kilometres from the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. They blocked off the area and an officer with a dog, a Belgian Shepherd, was called in for the search operation.

Border guards soon noticed a Volkswagen Transporter van with Lithuanian number plates whose doors were open. Ninety boxes containing a total of 45,000 packs of cigarettes Minsk 5 Superslims, NZ Gold and Queen Menthol with Belarusian tax stamps were found inside. Their market value in Lithuania is estimated at over EUR 203,000.