Board of Democrats For Lithuania sets conditions for potential coalition partners

 
The board of the Democrats For Lithuania met on Tuesday
The board of the Democrats For Lithuania on Tuesday decided to continue talks with the Social Democrats on forming the future ruling majority.

The party board has also agreed certain conditions for its potential coalition partners, and the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) seems not to be meeting them, according to party leader Saulius Skvernelis.

"Only those political parties are acceptable to us as the third partner in coalition talks that would not continue the culture wars started in the previous terms of office, whose political groups would be stable and predictable, whose leaders would assume personal political responsibility, who would not build their activities on lies, who would respect their coalition partners, who would have confidence in the businesslike and professional government and would commit to supporting its work," he stated.

Asked whether the LVŽS, which has been named a likely third partner, meets these expectations, Skvernelis replied shortly by saying "no."

However, the party chairman did not rule out the possibility of the Democrats entering a coalition with the LVŽS.

"There are no easy questions here," Skvernelis said when asked if he could say a definite "yes" or "no" to working with the LVŽS.

The Democrats For Lithuania won 14 seats in the parliamentary election.

