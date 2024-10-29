Board of Democrats For Lithuania sets conditions for potential coalition partners

The party board has also agreed certain conditions for its potential coalition partners, and the Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) seems not to be meeting them, according to party leader Saulius Skvernelis.

"Only those political parties are acceptable to us as the third partner in coalition talks that would not continue the culture wars started in the previous terms of office, whose political groups would be stable and predictable, whose leaders would assume personal political responsibility, who would not build their activities on lies, who would respect their coalition partners, who would have confidence in the businesslike and professional government and would commit to supporting its work," he stated.