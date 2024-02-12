Single Baltic electricity bidding zone would increase competition, regulator says

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

The Baltic States should join their bidding zones to boost competition in the electricity supply market, says Lithuania’s energy regulator.

“We have discussed the concept of merging the three Baltic bidding zones into one. Now we have different bidding zones, where each of them has a dominant operator – Ignitis in Lithuania, Latvenergo in Latvia and Eesti Energia in Estonia. Merging these into a single zone would really increase competition between the players. Smaller companies could also enter the market,” Renatas Pocius, head of the National Energy Regulatory Council (VERT), said Monday after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.

The VERT chair said he will address the possibility of a common market in a meeting with his counterparts from Latvia and Estonia due next week. If the Baltic regulators agreed on a single position, it would prompt politicians to engage in a discussion and find solutions, Pocius added.

Opinions