Prices for consumer goods and services up by 0.2% in December – agency

The overall increase was mainly influenced by a rise in prices for passenger transport by air services, fuels and lubricants, milk and milk products, cheese and eggs, catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, as well as by a fall in prices for clothing and footwear, vegetables, other appliances, articles and products for personal care, toys, games and hobbies, electricity, spirits, fruit.

Over the month, prices for consumer goods remained almost unchanged, those for consumer services went up by 0.7%.

Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 1.4%, market prices remained almost unchanged.