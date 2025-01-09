Prices for consumer goods and services up by 0.2% in December – agency

The overall increase was mainly influenced by a rise in prices for passenger transport by air services, fuels and lubricants, milk and milk products, cheese and eggs, catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, as well as by a fall in prices for clothing and footwear, vegetables, other appliances, articles and products for personal care, toys, games and hobbies, electricity, spirits, fruit.
Over the month, prices for consumer goods remained almost unchanged, those for consumer services went up by 0.7%.
Prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 1.4%, market prices remained almost unchanged.
In December 2024, against November, prices of transport goods and services grew by 2%. The change was determined by an increase in prices for passenger transport by air (37.5%), diesel fuel (3.3%), and petrol (1.9%).
Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels and services increased by 1.3%. The change was determined by the rise in prices for heat energy (7.9%), liquid fuel (2.6%), maintenance and repair of the dwelling (1.1%). Prices for electricity went down by 1.7%.
Due to discounts, prices for clothing and footwear went down by 2.6%. Footwear went down in price by 7.2, other articles of clothing – 2.7%, clothing – 0.6%.
Food products and non-alcoholic beverages went down in price by 0.1%. The largest price drop was observed for flour, nuts, chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations, baby food, dried fruit, while price growth – for cereal flakes, olive oil, pasta stuffed with meat, salted fish, curd cheese. Price change was also recorded for some fruit and vegetables: the largest price drop was observed for kiwi, head lettuce, bilberries, mandarins, tomato, while price growth – for grapes, melons, cauliflower, spinach, onions.
In December 2024, annual (December 2024, against December 2023) inflation stood at 2.1%. Annual inflation was mainly influenced by an increase in prices for catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like, heat energy, pharmaceuticals, tobacco products, package holidays, milk and milk products, cheese and eggs, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment, medical and dental services, as well as by a decrease in prices for electricity, gas, solid fuel, vegetables.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods increased by 0.4%, those for consumer services – 6.1%.
Over a year, prices for consumer goods and services regulated by State and municipal authorities increased by 1%, market prices – 2.3%.
In 2024, food products and non-alcoholic beverages went up in price by 1.4%. Price for rice increased by 21%, cocoa and powdered chocolate – 18.8%, chocolate and cocoa-based dessert preparations – 16.5%, sour cream – 12.9%, butter and butter products – 11.7%, cream –10.9%, ice-cream – 8.9%, preserved milk – 8.4%, olive oil – 7.3%, salted fish – 6.5%, while price for groats decreased by 13.7%, flour – 12.5%, frozen seafood – 12%, sugar – 8%, other edible oils – 9.2%, frozen fish – 6.6%. Fresh fruit and berries increased in price by 5.7% (of which the most significant increase for
lemons – 18.9%, avocados –15.5%, grapefruit – 12.1%, grapes – 11.9%, kiwis –10.2%, apples – 9.5%, while bilberries decreased in price by 26.8%, melons – 7.5%), price for fresh vegetables dropped by 3.3% (of which the most significant decrease for potatoes – 18.7%, onions – 11.5%, cabbage – 11%, tomatoes – 7.8%, while the highest rice in price for garlic – 28.2%, beetroot – 10.4%).
In 2024, a significant price drop was recorded for energy goods. Prices of natural gas decreased by 30.4%, solid fuel – 16%, electricity – 12.6%, diesel fuel – 3.5%, petrol – 2.6%, liquid fuel – 2.2%. However, prices for liquefied gas for cars increased by 12.7%, heat energy and liquefied gas for cooking –12.5% each.
Annual price rise (5.5%) of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products due to increased excise duties was caused by the increased prices for tobacco products (7.4%), spirits (4.9%), wine and wine products (4.4 percent), beer (4.3%).
In 2024, as in the previous year, the upward trend in service prices continues. Prices of package holiday services increased by 18%, household staff and home maintenance – 15.5%, social protection – 14.8%, bank and post office fees –10.5%, medical services – 10.4%, museums – 9.8%, catering services – 9.2%, waste collection – 8.9%, footwear repair – 7.6%, dental services – 7.2%, clothing cleaning – 7.1%, cinema, theatre, concert – 7%.
Among non-food items, the largest price increases were observed for pharmaceuticals – 6.5%, newspapers and periodicals – 6.3%, jewellery – 4.8%, flowers – 4.4%, clothing materials – 3.2%, cars – 2.6%, spare parts for personal transport equipment – 2.5%, household cleaning and maintenance products –1.5%, but a price drop was observed for flatware and other cutting cutlery – 8.7%, bedlinen – 8.1%, carpets and rugs – 7.5%, garden tools – 6.5%, bicycles – 6%, other articles for personal care – 5%, baby products – 4.8%.