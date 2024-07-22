Number of Asian and African migrant workers on the rise – service

Changes are mostly evident in the statistics of Asian and African arrivals. The number of Indian nationals working in the country has increased by as much as two and a half times, with 2,500 new arrivals in the year.

The number of Uzbeks almost doubled, with 3.4 thousand new workers, while that of Tajiks and Azerbaijanis rose by one and a half times, with 1.9 thousand and 1.5 thousand new workers respectively.

For the first time, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have entered the top 20 list of third countries most immigrant workers are coming from. Data of 1 July show more than 200 Zimbabwean nationals working in Lithuania, compared to less than ten a year ago, according to the Employment Service.