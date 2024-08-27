Lithuania’s GDP to grow by 2.8% next year, fastest in Baltics – Swedbank Economic Outlook

„The Lithuanian economy has managed to avoid a deeper fallout thanks to timely public investments in defence and infrastructure (mainly roads and electricity infrastructure). These investments have boosted the construction sector but may also have helped to improve business confidence. Although private-sector investments fell in the first quarter of this year, we still see overall investment growth accelerating to 6.5% next year. The loan portfolio to non-financial corporations is now 10.1% higher than it was a year ago, showing both willingness and ability to increase financial leverage (Lithuania’s corporate debt-to-income ratio remains among the lowest in the EU),“ Swedbank said in its Economic Outlook.