Electricity price in Lithuania down by 36% in February

According to independent electricity supplier Elektrum Lietuva, electricity demand decreased by 16% in the Baltic States due to warmer weather in February. The decrease in electricity prices was also affected by more electricity generated. Windfarms in the Baltic States generated by 21% less electricity in February compared with January, but hydroelectric power plants generated by 20% more and solar power plants generated twice more electricity.

The average electricity price in the Nord Pool power market in February decreased by 25% to EUR 50/MWh.

In February 2024, the Baltic countries on aggregate consumed 2,359 GWh of electricity, by 16% less than in January 2024 but by 6% more than in February 2023.