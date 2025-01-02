airBaltic forced to cancel flights due to engine maintenance delays

The cancellations are a result of unexpected delays and prolonged engine maintenance by its supplier, Pratt & Whitney. The engine manufacturer’s inability to meet its timely maintenance obligations has impacted the operational capabilities of airBaltic’s Airbus A220-300 fleet, forcing the airline to adjust its summer schedule, airBaltic said in a statement.
airBaltic has been informed by Pratt & Whitney that several of its A220-300 aircraft will remain grounded into 2025 due to an engine shortage. As a result, the airline will cancel 19 routes and reduce frequencies on 21 others across its bases. In total, 4 670 flights will be cancelled, affecting an estimated 67 160 passengers. Despite these challenges, airBaltic will continue operating most of its flights – over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond – ensuring the Baltic States remain connected to the rest of the world.
Like many other airlines worldwide, airBaltic has been facing external factors beyond its control, including global supply chain issues and maintenance constraints. The airline deeply regrets the disruption caused by these forced cancellations and remains fully committed to supporting affected customers through rebooking options or full refunds as needed. Minimizing disruption and maintaining reliable service remain top priorities for the airline. airBaltic continues to work closely with Pratt & Whitney to resolve the maintenance delays and find a sustainable solution.
Customers whose bookings are affected are advised to check their reservations via the Manage My Booking section on airBaltic.com. From there, they can select alternative airBaltic flights or request a full refund. For further assistance, passengers may contact the airBaltic Call Center or the third-party website where tickets were purchased.
airBaltic operates more than 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn, Vilnius, Tampere and, seasonally, Gran Canaria, offering connections to a wide range of destinations in the airline’s route network in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.