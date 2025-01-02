airBaltic forced to cancel flights due to engine maintenance delays

The cancellations are a result of unexpected delays and prolonged engine maintenance by its supplier, Pratt & Whitney. The engine manufacturer’s inability to meet its timely maintenance obligations has impacted the operational capabilities of airBaltic’s Airbus A220-300 fleet, forcing the airline to adjust its summer schedule, airBaltic said in a statement.

airBaltic has been informed by Pratt & Whitney that several of its A220-300 aircraft will remain grounded into 2025 due to an engine shortage. As a result, the airline will cancel 19 routes and reduce frequencies on 21 others across its bases. In total, 4 670 flights will be cancelled, affecting an estimated 67 160 passengers. Despite these challenges, airBaltic will continue operating most of its flights – over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond – ensuring the Baltic States remain connected to the rest of the world.