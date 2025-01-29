When Russia recovers it will consider how to test NATO – head of intelligence

"The fact is, in my subjective opinion, that this [war] will end in some kind of talks. This will not necessarily be very favourable for Ukraine, yet I think both countries are exhausted by war. Especially as we see [US] President Trump’s eagerness to somehow end the conflict. […] My biggest question is Russia’s behaviour and what they plan to do next," Jauniškis told public radio LRT on Wednesday.

The VSD director says Russia will need to recover from war, but he doubts that its strategy or intentions will change.