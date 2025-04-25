In 2024, 61.6% of young people were employed

83.7 percent of employed or previously employed persons aged 15–34 stated that their highest educational attainment level matches the requirements of their main job. 9.6 percent reported that their highest educational attainment level is higher than required for their main job, while 6.7 percent indicated that their level of education is lower than what is required for their main job.

43.5 percent of employed or previously employed persons aged 15–34 stated that the field of their highest acquired educational level fully matches the requirements of their main job. Nearly one-third (32.6 percent) of this group said that their field of educational level matches what is required by the job. Another 5.4 percent indicated that their field of educational level matches job requirements only slightly, while 5.3 percent reported that their highest educational level does not match what is required by the job at all.