In 2024, 61.6% of young people were employed

83.7 percent of employed or previously employed persons aged 15–34 stated that their highest educational attainment level matches the requirements of their main job. 9.6 percent reported that their highest educational attainment level is higher than required for their main job, while 6.7 percent indicated that their level of education is lower than what is required for their main job.
43.5 percent of employed or previously employed persons aged 15–34 stated that the field of their highest acquired educational level fully matches the requirements of their main job. Nearly one-third (32.6 percent) of this group said that their field of educational level matches what is required by the job. Another 5.4 percent indicated that their field of educational level matches job requirements only slightly, while 5.3 percent reported that their highest educational level does not match what is required by the job at all.
86.8 percent of employed or previously employed persons aged 15–34 stated that their skills match the requirements of their main job. 6.8 percent reported that their skills are higher than required, while 6.4 percent indicated that their skills are lower than what is required by the job.
Educational attainment level of persons aged 15–34 with higher education accounted for 36.3 percent (30.7 percent of men, 42.4 percent of women), 40 percent had a medium level (44.9 percent of men, 34.6 percent of women), and 23.7 percent had a low level of education (24.4 percent of men, 23 percent of women).
88.9 percent of persons aged 15–34 in this age group had completed all formal education programs they had started, 9.7 percent did not complete one program or had dropped out, and 1.4 percent had not completed two or more.
9.2 percent of persons aged 15–34 reported having a higher education degree and also having obtained a profession from a vocational training institution (8.9 percent of men, 9.5 percent of women).