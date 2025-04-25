Ukraine is being pushed to capitulate – Homeland Union leader

"It is disappointing that force is being used not against Russia, as the aggressor, but often to pressure Ukraine. This is one of the worst scenarios that we could have modelled," Kasčiūnas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.
"What is now being proposed and tabled as a so-called peace plan… You know, [US President Donald] Trump’s mediation was not necessary for Ukraine’s capitulation. This is essentially a capitulation plan. Trump is not needed to recognise Crimea [as Russia’s], to de facto cede four other regions for which hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died. This is not a peace plan," said the MP.
The conservative politician is concerned that primary causes of the war have not been addressed, which is Russia’s aggression.
"It is being completely underestimated that if this military aggression is temporarily frozen, if its fundamental causes are not eliminated and the aggressor is rewarded, he will have much more than he did before the aggression. We will then have even more military interventions by the Russian side," Kasčiūnas concluded.
The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to halt his invasion of Ukraine at the current front line as part of efforts to reach a peace deal with the United States. In return, the Kremlin has made other demands, for instance, to recognise the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and not to admit Ukraine to NATO. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected this proposal.