Ukraine is being pushed to capitulate – Homeland Union leader

"It is disappointing that force is being used not against Russia, as the aggressor, but often to pressure Ukraine. This is one of the worst scenarios that we could have modelled," Kasčiūnas told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

"What is now being proposed and tabled as a so-called peace plan… You know, [US President Donald] Trump’s mediation was not necessary for Ukraine’s capitulation. This is essentially a capitulation plan. Trump is not needed to recognise Crimea [as Russia’s], to de facto cede four other regions for which hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians died. This is not a peace plan," said the MP.