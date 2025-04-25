Former Trump Advisor John Bolton: The Baltics are on Putin’s List

– Recently, Donald Trump announced that we can expect a deal between Russia and Ukraine this week, but no meetings have been scheduled between the two warring sides. Is there any chance for success? – Well, I think the chances for a ceasefire are really considerably lower than they were, say, a month ago. You know, Trump has constantly said that if he could just get Putin and Zelensky in a room together, he would solve everything in 24 hours. That obviously hasn’t happened — and won’t happen. But he has been, I think, effectively manipulated by Vladimir Putin over a long period of time. I don’t think Putin is really interested in a ceasefire, and now we see the president and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, saying that if we don’t get a ceasefire in a few days, they’re going to walk away from the talks. I think Putin will manoeuvre so that Russia’s not blamed if the ceasefire talks break down. But honestly, I don’t see anything that would be acceptable to Ukraine — or that should be acceptable to the United States — in what Putin wants. It’s unfortunate, but the fact is that Putin thinks the tide is running in his direction. He’s not prepared to make any concessions, and he thinks Trump will support him.

– Yes, but after Trump’s threats that America would abandon these negotiations, Russia proposed a so-called Easter ceasefire instead of a 30-day one. Why does Russia want America to stay? Is this because it cannot achieve its goals in this war without Trump’s assistance? Obviously, Russia cannot succeed militarily, but Trump’s pressure on Ukraine could get Russia what it wants. – Well, I think the Russians want to show, in the first instance, that they’re not going to be subjected to pressure — they’re not going to be rushed. They’re going to do this on their own time. They believe, rightly or wrongly, that although the battlefield is changing slowly, it is changing in their favour, and they don’t see any reason at this point to let up. I think the Kremlin is also watching the very poorly designed trade war that Trump has launched on all of our friends and allies — along with our adversaries — as something that they may be able to take advantage of. So in that situation, again, I don’t think Putin is in any rush to conclude agreements, even if they were favourable to him. I mean, there’s a very good argument that he should accept the ceasefire, start negotiations in Geneva, and just make the ceasefire line the new border between Russia and Ukraine. That would be, I think, a good deal for the Russians. But I think Putin believes they can do even better than that.

– According to the Wall Street Journal’s sources, Trump wants Ukraine to agree to the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory, while also ceding to Russia the additional four regions which are now occupied — and to abandon membership in NATO, a national goal enshrined in the Ukrainian constitution. Do you believe that Trump really has his own plan on how to finish this war, or is it just about blindly accepting Russia’s demands? – No, I don’t. I don’t think Trump has any particular deal in mind one way or the other. Remember, he has said during the campaign — and Putin agreed with him, which is how Putin manipulates Trump — but Trump said during the campaign that the war never would have started if he had been president. And Putin agreed with that, which to Trump simply confirms how smart he is. I think Trump wants the war behind him. He believes it’s Biden’s war. He wants to get on with good relations with Russia. So he doesn’t really care what the terms of a ceasefire would be, or the terms of the final deal. Trump has called this war senseless. And, you know, that obviously ignores the Ukrainian view that they’re fighting for their freedom and independence. That’s not senseless to the Ukrainians. And as I’ve told people, you know, the United States fought for its freedom and independence once, too — and we didn’t think it was senseless. But Trump understands none of this. And that is a major asset that Putin has — that he doesn’t. He’s already got numerous concessions from Trump, including no NATO membership, no NATO security guarantees, and Ukraine not getting full restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin has to be careful he doesn’t overstep and push Trump in the wrong direction, but right now, there’s no sign of that. Putin still has even more room to manipulate Trump, I think — to Ukraine’s disadvantage.

– So actually that Trump claimed before that he was going to put pressure on both sides wasn’t true? – No, he put no pressure on the Russian side. Really, all the pressure was on Ukraine — beginning with this so-called minerals deal, which still hasn’t been signed. But apparently, Trump says, because he’s always optimistic, a deal is always in sight. He just needs a little bit more time — it may be later than this week. We don’t know what the terms of the minerals deal are anymore, but from the outset, it didn’t look like a good deal for Ukraine. The real question is whether Trump will wake up to the fact that Russia’s just pushing all this down the road and was never very serious about a ceasefire. That’s possible, but I think it’s unlikely, unfortunately.

– Regarding Crimea — Russian control of Crimea means Russian dominance in the Black Sea. This is after Ukraine defeated their Russian Black Sea fleet. Can we see any strategic calculations from the White House here in this situation? – Zero strategic calculation. Remember, Trump has no philosophy. He doesn’t do national security grand strategy. He doesn’t do policy as most of us understand that term. He sees everything as a matter of personal relations. He has said publicly that if he has good personal relations with a foreign head of state, then the U.S. has good relations with that government — which is a gross oversimplification. But Donald Trump thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend, and he doesn’t have good personal relations with Zelensky, unfortunately — ever since the famous „perfect telephone call“ in 2019 that led to Trump’s first impeachment. So Putin is using this perception Trump has — that Putin and Trump are friends — to his advantage. And Zelensky, despite a lot of effort on his part, has not been able to overcome the gap that exists between him and Trump.

– OK, he doesn’t have good relations with Zelensky, but for instance, he has good relations with the President of Poland, with Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy. So why don’t these things work? I mean, you know, nobody can convince him anymore, even among friends in Europe. – Well, he doesn’t have that many friends to begin with. And you never can tell when somebody will be a friend one day and not a friend the next day. I think, as I said a moment ago, what he really wants is just for this war to be over with. It’s in his way. He doesn’t see what the United States gets out of it. He doesn’t see Ukraine’s freedom and independence as being in America’s strategic interest. He doesn’t understand alliances. I remain worried that his dislike for NATO’s aid to Ukraine could translate into Trump trying to withdraw the United States from NATO itself. So there’s a lot at stake here, and all of it is compounded by this absolutely incoherent trade war that Trump launched on April the 2nd — which makes, I think, much of Europe... I wonder if the president really understands what international trade and good relations between Western states rest upon. It’s a very, very dangerous time, I think, for the Atlantic Alliance.

– I would like to address another point — the deployment of European troops in Ukraine. Russia is strongly opposed to this. No NATO troops, not even the German "division" scenario for Ukraine. Is there any solution to this problem? – Well, I think from Trump’s perspective, there’s very little chance that he would countenance anything that looked like a NATO mission involving troops on the ground. Although the U.S. — under Obama, and even more so under Trump in his first term — did have troops there providing training and assistance to Ukrainian units. I don’t see any reason why we or other NATO members couldn’t do that again. But I think Trump, in many respects, accepts the Biden administration’s fear that we don’t want to provoke Putin into a wider war — particularly a wider conventional war. Notwithstanding, Russia doesn’t have the capability of waging a wider war at this point. Its military has been so damaged by the years of combat since the 2022 invasion that they’re barely able to sustain their forces in the field in Ukraine now.

– You wrote in your column earlier that Trump wants to be Putin’s friend and to get a Nobel Peace Prize. How far can Trump go in this regard? It is not a secret that Russia wants the unconditional capitulation of Ukraine. And why is it so easy for Putin to have this impact on Trump? – Well, I think Putin, as a former KGB agent, knows how to manipulate people. He knows what their vulnerabilities are. He knows how to exploit them to advance Russian national interests. And I think he’s been able to play Trump successfully — both during the first Trump term and in these first 90 days since Trump has come back into office. I think Putin obviously wants all of Ukraine. He’s trying to recreate the Russian Empire. That’s why other former republics of the Soviet Union are in continuing danger from Moscow — whatever happens in Ukraine. And I think that even if, for whatever reason, the Kremlin agreed to a ceasefire in Ukraine today, it would only be temporary — until they could rebuild their military, get new forces, train them, get new equipment — and then they’d be back at it. Because recreating the Russian Empire is a big task. It requires Ukraine, but it also requires many other pieces. So for Putin, this is a very long-term plan. It’s not just about what happens in Eastern Ukraine in the next six months. And I’m not sure Trump gets that big picture — or, if he did, whether it would affect his judgment.

– Ukraine will put some red lines in these negotiations for sure. And if the Russians don’t agree, is there any chance that Trump eventually will withdraw from these negotiations? – Yes. I think the signal he’s sending is pretty clear: he doesn’t want to be associated with a failure. He thought this would be easy — and he was wrong. He often assumes that it’s easier to make deals in international affairs than it turns out to be. But my real concern is this: even if he simply gives up trying to negotiate a ceasefire, yet continues providing U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, I would be happy with that. What I worry about is that not only would he stop trying to negotiate, but he might also halt U.S. military assistance altogether. That would be potentially very damaging to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and would require Europe to step up significantly to fill the gap if the U.S. cuts off supplies. I think that’s what Europe needs to be planning for — whether it can, on its own, deliver enough military assistance to Ukraine, particularly lethal aid like weapon systems and ammunition, to prevent Russian forces from expanding their control.

– Is there any chance to convince Trump at least to sell us weapons? – Well, I think that would be something worth trying. He’s always concerned about the balance of payments in international trade. If he could sell more U.S. weapons and increase export revenue, I think he would seriously consider it. So that’s one possibility. And honestly, in the short term, despite the rhetoric from some European countries about rebuilding Europe’s defense industry, that’s a long-term project — ten, fifteen, even twenty years. Meanwhile, the threat we face in Ukraine, or more broadly from Russia and the Russia-China axis, is immediate. – I mean that President Zelensky already asked him to sell some weapons, but there is no clear answer from the American side. Of course, Trump could sell to the Europeans but maybe not allow it to be transferred to Ukraine.

– Right. As I said, I think there’s a way to persuade Trump that it’s in his interest to authorize these sales — whether directly to Ukraine or to other allies who could then transfer the assets. That’s just a matter of form. But I’m not sure that this point has been made effectively to him yet. Perhaps there’ll be an opportunity when President Trump attends the Pope’s funeral this Saturday. Many world leaders will be there — maybe some conversations and bilateral meetings can happen on the sidelines. – At the same time, while we see the situation in Ukraine, Trump is conducting a trade war with America’s allies and is dangling the option of leaving NATO. Will there come a time when America can be called anti-Western?

– I don’t think so. I think Trump is an aberration. When he disappears from the political scene — at the end of this term — America will snap back to a more familiar position. In the Republican Party, the base remains largely Reaganite — the "peace through strength" mindset is still there. What we all need to keep in mind is that the Trump presidency will end at some point. There may still be 45 months to go, but there is an end. And we need to minimize the damage Trump is doing while he’s in office in order to make it easier and faster to repair once he’s gone. – Let’s imagine that the war is stopped. What would prevent another Russian invasion — in Ukraine or even deeper into Europe? Some intelligence sources say Putin could attack the Baltics in a few years, or even sooner. One German figure even warned this might be our last peaceful summer. Do you share these concerns?

– I’m not too worried about the immediate future, because I don’t think Russia currently has the capability, given the losses it has sustained in Ukraine. That said, there are other targets the Kremlin could go after. Belarus is already, for all intents and purposes, part of Russia. Moldova is vulnerable. Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan — the whole Caucasus region — as well as the Central Asian republics. But yes, the Baltics are clearly on Putin’s list. He considers them part of the Russian Empire, and there are likely other Central and Eastern European countries with territory that Russia would like to claim for this larger imperial project. It’s a very dangerous situation, and that’s why keeping NATO united and strong — despite what Trump says — has to remain a top priority. This isn’t an easy time, but it’s also not a time to throw up our hands and say Europe must handle everything alone. I don’t think Europe is capable of doing that, at least not yet.

– But can we still rely on the Americans when it comes to defense? – I don’t think anybody can rely on Trump. He doesn’t have a philosophy. There’s no core principle guiding him, no clear framework by which his decisions can be predicted or judged. And while that’s frustrating, we should remember that during the Cold War, the Soviets’ primary goal was to split the Western alliance. Despite decades of effort, they failed. In fact, you could argue that the USSR lost the Cold War precisely because it couldn’t divide the West. So this is exactly the wrong time for us to succeed in doing to ourselves what the Soviets failed to do. – You mentioned the phrase "peace through strength" from President Reagan — and you played a key role back then. Does Trump have any moral right to use this slogan, given his current policies?

– No. I think it’s trademark infringement. Trump doesn’t have the faintest idea what "peace through strength" actually means. He just knows it was a popular slogan when Reagan used it — and now he’s trying to steal the brand. – So nothing in common with his current policy, right? – None whatsoever. Ronald Reagan wouldn’t have recognized Donald Trump as a Republican. – Some Trump supporters argue that the U.S. could build a strategic alliance with Russia against China — a so-called "Reverse Kissinger" move. Is there any realistic prospect of that? – Absolutely zero. In an ideal world, yes — splitting Russia away from China would be desirable. But that’s not going to happen by handing Ukraine over to Russia and asking them, in return, to break ties with Beijing. China is fully supportive of Russia in the Ukraine war. It buys more Russian oil and gas, helps launder money from sanctioned Russian banks through its opaque financial system into global markets. And China will expect Russia’s support when it makes its move on Taiwan, or in the South China Sea, or along its long land borders in Asia. This axis between Moscow and Beijing means that conflicts in Europe are no longer separate from those in East Asia. That’s why I believe we need to keep NATO not only intact, but expand it — as former Spanish Prime Minister José María Aznar suggested twenty years ago: bring in Japan, Australia, Singapore, Israel. We’re facing a global threat. We need a global alliance.