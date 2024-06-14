VSD had informed Govt commission about ex-minister’s ties

The State Security Department (VSD) has stated that it had provided information to a governmental commission that assesses transactions involving strategic companies.
Foxpay intended to purchase the company LITLAB, whose sole shareholder is Mindaugas Navickas, the husband of former minister Monika Navickienė. The governmental commission had to evaluate the transaction as LITLAB operates in the territory of Vilnius Airport, a strategic area. The commission determined that the investor did not meet legal requirements and prevented the deal from proceeding.
„Information available to the VSD was transferred in accordance to its competence to the Commission for Coordination of Protection of Objects of Importance to Ensuring National Security, whose decisions are confirmed by the Government’s decrees,“ the Strategic Communication Department of the VSD informed ELTA.
The minister of social security and labour resigned on 12 June after it transpired that last year she took a private jet to Dubai with Trinkūnaitė, her sister-in-law’s sister, and Germanas, the woman’s partner.
Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė afterwards stated that she believed Navickienė’s claims that she was not aware about Germanas’ past conviction of fraud, which presented „a reputational risk“ to the minister.
The news website 15min.lt earlier reported that Germanas for some time had worked at the company LITLAB, which was managed by Navickas, the minister’s husband. It also reported that the two men had hired key staff at the company group iSun, owned by Trinkūnaitė. In the past, Navickas had also led other companies linked to Trinkūnaitė and Germanas.