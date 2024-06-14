VSD had informed Govt commission about ex-minister’s ties

Special services face criticism amid a scandal involving former minister of social security and labour Monika Navickienė and Ieva Trinkūnaitė, her distant relative who owns financial technology company Foxpay, and the latter’s partner Vilhelmas Germanas, who had been convicted of fraud. Some politicians argue that special services should have warned the minister about the controversial past of certain people from her environment. The minister stepped down after it transpired that the three of them took a private jet to Dubai last year.