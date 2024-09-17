Ukrainians working in Lithuania pay EUR 65.2mn in taxes in Jan-Jul 2024

2024.09.17 16:07

PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

Ukrainians employed in Lithuania have paid a total of EUR 65.2 million in taxes to the state budget in the first seven months of this year, a 25% increase from the same period in 2023, the Ministry of Social Security and Labour said Tuesday.

The ministry’s data show that around 33,900 Ukrainians had job contracts in Lithuania on 1 September. An additional 23,900 found jobs via the Employment Service which has said that nearly 2,000 jobs are currently available for the citizens of Ukraine.

One in three Ukrainians works in Vilnius.

The Ukrainians are mostly employed in sectors such as transport and warehousing (around 8,900 people), manufacturing industry (7,200), construction (6,700) and accommodation and food services (3,000), the ministry said. 

As of 1 September, 2.6 thousand Ukrainians nationals were registered with the Employment Service, an annual fall by 16%. The majority of the jobseekers are women aged between 30 and 49.

