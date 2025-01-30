Social minister proposes no time limit for partial withdrawals of second pillar pensions funds

"We aim to increase public confidence in the pension system with these changes," Ruginienė told reporters on Thursday.

Withdrawals before five years and less to retirement age would be subject to personal income tax for the people with small accumulations and for those wishing to take up to 25% of their accumulations at one time.

Personal income tax would not apply in cases where the entire accumulated funds are to be withdrawn by residents who have lost 70-100% of their social participation, have a serious illness listed by the Ministry of Health, or have an established need for palliative care.