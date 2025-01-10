Šimonytė backs Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė’s bid for TS-LKD leadership

"Respecting all the candidates, but with only one pick available, I choose Radvilė (Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė - ELTA). For those who think alike, I invite you to participate (in the voting process – ELTA)," Šimonytė said on Facebook on Friday.

The former prime minister also observed that three out of the five candidates vying for the post of the TS-LKD chair were ministers in her Cabinet.

"I chose all three of them, I trusted them. (…) They were good in the job that that we did together as the Government," Šimonytė wrote.

She also said Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė has been part of the TS-LKD community "virtually since she was born."