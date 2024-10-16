Sharp decline in weather balloons crossing border – border agency chief

On Wednesday, the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence discussed threats posed by the use of weather balloons.

"A sharp decline has been observed," Rustamas Liubajevas, head of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), told reporters after the sitting.

"We had up to 50 cases earlier this month, and most of them [the balloons] were intercepted by our criminal intelligence," he said.

The decline is most likely due to several factors, including several recent detentions of smugglers and bad weather, according to Liubajevas.

He said the arrests of individuals using weather balloons to smuggle goods were the result of successful cooperation with the military, police and other authorities.