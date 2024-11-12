Seimas votes to gradually ban gambling advertising by 2028

There were 73 votes in favour and one abstaining. No MPs voted against the draft legislation which sets out a transitional period, with most of the amendments entering into force on 1 July 2025 and others until 1 January 2028.

The amendments are aimed at prohibiting the dissemination of information about a gambling company’s sponsorship of public events, activities, natural and legal persons of any kind.

Conservative MP Mindaugas Lingė, chair of the Committee on Budget and Finance, said that the losses suffered by the media due to the advertising ban will be partially compensated by public funds.