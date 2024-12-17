Seimas extends autumn session until 14 January

On Tuesday, the motion was backed by 103 votes, with three abstentions.

The last plenary sitting is scheduled for 19 December, and the Seimas will hold one or two sittings additionally, Skvernelis said.

On 13 January next year, MPs will gather for a solemn commemoration of the Day of the Defenders of Freedom and a Freedom Prize award ceremony. The following day, 14 January, they will hold a working plenary sitting.

"If no other circumstances arise, we will end the autumn session with the working sitting on 14 January," the Seimas speaker said.

It is the first autumn session for the 2024-2028 Seimas sworn in on 14 November.