Seimas chancellor to be nominated

A decree in question was signed last week and Stončaitis’ nomination is expected to be presented to parliament this Thursday, 5 December.

Stončaitis was an MP in 2020-2024, but he was not re-elected to parliament this October.

Stončaitis was the chancellor of the Government in 2018-2020, in the Cabinet of them Prime Minister Skvernelis.

In 2015-2018, he was the chancellor of the Ministry of the Interior and held various positions at the Police Department prior to that.

At the end of March 2024, when Modestas Gelbūda was dismissed from the position of the chancellor of the Seimas, Director of the Documents’ Department Vaida Servetkienė was appointed to the position on interim basis.