Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians in Lithuania – social distance remains a challenge

The associate professor added that he could switch into Russian to speak at any moment, that this is not an issue, but he doesn’t “want to do that” anymore, as his country was invaded by Russian occupiers.

He also reflected why in his opinion Ukrainians are favored more in Lithuania, “Unlike Russia and Belarus, only Ukraine does not have a common border with Lithuania. However, if we can judge the relationship, the Ukrainian-Lithuanian relationship right now seems less problematic, because we have a common history of the great Duchy of Lithuania, but we don't have the contemporary challenges, smuggling territories, the issues regarding the territories. We are reminding ex-spouses that have separated peacefully and now can communicate with one another peacefully. And it is a natural process for us, while Russia is with those imperial things. And in this case with Belarus of Lukashenko, the official one, by their behavior they're creating challenges to Lithuania”.