Rinkevics predicts many internal changes after Russian drone crash on Latvian territory

He admitted that he could not give details because some of them were classified. Some of the issues are still to be discussed at the National Security Council on October 9. Today, however, the President is scheduled to meet with the head of the Saeima’s Defence, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee Raimonds Bergmanis (Greens/Farmers), and later with Defence Minister Andris Spruds (Progressives).

„This issue has not disappeared from the agenda of the country’s leadership,“ the president stressed.

He stressed that during the talks between the presidents of Poland and the Baltic States in New York, officials agreed on a common NATO position on this issue.