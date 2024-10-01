Rinkevics predicts many internal changes after Russian drone crash on Latvian territory

He admitted that he could not give details because some of them were classified. Some of the issues are still to be discussed at the National Security Council on October 9. Today, however, the President is scheduled to meet with the head of the Saeima’s Defence, Internal Affairs and Corruption Prevention Committee Raimonds Bergmanis (Greens/Farmers), and later with Defence Minister Andris Spruds (Progressives).
„This issue has not disappeared from the agenda of the country’s leadership,“ the president stressed.
He stressed that during the talks between the presidents of Poland and the Baltic States in New York, officials agreed on a common NATO position on this issue.
At the same time, there are things that need to be improved in our own systems, the president said.
As reported, on 7 September, a Russian Shahed drone, carrying explosives and targeting Ukraine, came from Belarus into Latvia crashed in the Gaigalava municipality of Rezekne region.
The National Armed Forces (NBS) monitored the situation, but no decision was taken either to shoot down the drone or to scramble the NATO fighters on duty in Latvia. When the drone went down, the warhead that had not exploded was deactivated.
Following the incident, the Ministry of Defence has started consultations with allies that have recently experienced similar incidents.
An investigation has also been launched. The first conclusions could be known in early October, LETA learned from the Ministry of Defence.