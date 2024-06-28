Remigijus Šimašius. It is high time to change travel advice on Ukraine

The possibility of missile and drone attacks, chaotic electricity cut offs, conscription practices of getting to men at their working place, border blockades, and many other issues makes it already difficult to expect foreign private investment into Ukraine. I have seen several times already how we undermine the interest even of those companies who are ready to use the existing opportunities when they see this non-travel advice.

Having some sense, and knowing the conditions of the war I know of many dangers and inconveniences that await me in Ukraine nowadays. It is definitely strictly unadvisable to visit occupied territories. It is especially obvious for me, as I have been persona non grata in Russia for more than 5 years already. And now they have a criminal case against me for putting the soviet soldiers’ sculptures away from the Vilnius public places while I was the mayor of the city. It is dangerous to get closer to the front lines or to wander around military territories. There is also a difference between The Eastern, the central, and the Western part of Ukraine. This is common sense and data.