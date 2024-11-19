President puts forward Paluckas for PM

"Although we face numerous challenges, I believe that Gintautas Paluckas’ motivation, his experience and the team of ministers that will be formed will allow to listen to all the Lithuanian people with respect, recognise their problems and address them," said Nausėda.

Afterwards, Paluckas took the stand in parliament to answer MPs’ questions. The Social Democratic politician said that he has always sought for a dialogue, cooperation and consensus in key areas for Lithuania. Speaking about upcoming tasks, he mentioned the geopolitical situation, the quality and access to public services and trust in institutions.