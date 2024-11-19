President puts forward Paluckas for PM

"Although we face numerous challenges, I believe that Gintautas Paluckas’ motivation, his experience and the team of ministers that will be formed will allow to listen to all the Lithuanian people with respect, recognise their problems and address them," said Nausėda.
Afterwards, Paluckas took the stand in parliament to answer MPs’ questions. The Social Democratic politician said that he has always sought for a dialogue, cooperation and consensus in key areas for Lithuania. Speaking about upcoming tasks, he mentioned the geopolitical situation, the quality and access to public services and trust in institutions.
Political groups will now consider his candidacy. Parliament has to decide on the prime minister within a week since his nomination. The Seimas is expected to finalise the decision on Thursday. A vote with a simple majority is sufficient for the approval of the candidate.
If the Seimas affirms Paluckas’ candidacy, he will have to present the Cabinet of Ministers approved by the president no later than after 15 days.
The Government will obtain powers to act once the majority of MPs vote and confirm its programme.