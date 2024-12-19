PM Paluckas vows measures to cut red tape in nearest future

"The European Commission will put forward certain proposals on European regulation that applies to both our public sector and our industry. The recommendation for the member states is already clear, which is to revise their own practices of ’upgrading’ certain rules coming from Europe," Paluckas said at the Seimas on Thursday.

All the ministries will need to look into their regulations without a delay, he added.

According to Paluckas, the Government is already reviewing the strategic plans of all its subordinate institutions.

The prime minister also said that the Government has been notified of concrete examples of bureaucratic burden that will aid the decision-making process.