PM names MEP Kubilius as potential candidate to European Commission

The head of Government told reporters afterwards that the president and she had reached an agreement that Kubilius would be a suitable candidate to represent Lithuania at the European Commission.

She noted that based on the procedure in Lithuania, the Government, the president and the Seimas have to agree on the nomination.

„So far the Government has not made an official nomination, but I presented to coalition partners my intention to put forward the candidate, which has been harmonised between me, as the prime minister, and the president,“ said Šimonytė.