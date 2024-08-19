PM names MEP Kubilius as potential candidate to European Commission

The head of Government told reporters afterwards that the president and she had reached an agreement that Kubilius would be a suitable candidate to represent Lithuania at the European Commission.
She noted that based on the procedure in Lithuania, the Government, the president and the Seimas have to agree on the nomination.
„So far the Government has not made an official nomination, but I presented to coalition partners my intention to put forward the candidate, which has been harmonised between me, as the prime minister, and the president,“ said Šimonytė.
The prime minister said that now all political groups in parliament would have to consider Kubilius’ candidacy and either approve or reject it.
Although previously there were reports that a woman may be nominated to the European Commission as well, yet Šimonytė hinted that this would not happen.
„All countries that had put forward their candidates to the president of the European Commission had put forward just one candidate each. It is either a man or a woman, yet no country had nominated two candidates,“ said the prime minister.
Kubilius, a member of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), was elected to the Seimas in every election seven terms since 1992.
He led the 15th Cabinet of Ministers in 2008-2012. He was elected to the European Parliament in 2019 and 2024.