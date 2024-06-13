Parlt opposition plans to turn to ethics watchdog over Navickienė’s actions

„The minister was partly right when she explained that if a transaction does not involve private or public interests, it does not need to be declared. But this is not a transaction, this is a gift,“ MP Saulius Skvernelis, leader of Democrats For Lithuania, told reporters at the Seimas on Thursday.

„Surely the minister must not know the ins and outs of her husband’s business. But when a story like this comes up, you still call and ask who paid for our trip. Naturally, the question is clear and the answer is clear,“ he said.