Parlt opposition plans to turn to ethics watchdog over Navickienė’s actions

„The minister was partly right when she explained that if a transaction does not involve private or public interests, it does not need to be declared. But this is not a transaction, this is a gift,“ MP Saulius Skvernelis, leader of Democrats For Lithuania, told reporters at the Seimas on Thursday.
„Surely the minister must not know the ins and outs of her husband’s business. But when a story like this comes up, you still call and ask who paid for our trip. Naturally, the question is clear and the answer is clear,“ he said.
The former prime minister called Navickienė’s decision to step down as the right move. This overall situation is causing greater damage to the state than vacant top positions in the two ministries, according to him.
The politician also stated that Navickienė should have informed her party colleagues about the private flight before the Conservative presidium expressed its confidence in the minister.
MP Aušrinė Norkienė, chair of the Farmers and Greens political group, is of the opinion that Navickienė should have announced her resignation earlier.
„Maybe a day late, but she did that. It is high time to understand that no double standards should be allowed in the country,“ Navickienė told reporters, adding that her group plans to ask for additional clarification from the Chief Official Ethics Commission.
„We are going to ask the VTEK to look into the situation,“ the MP said.
