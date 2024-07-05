Paluckas as PM would be disappointing proposition – LVŽS leader

“If they [the Social Democratic Party] can form the Government, the proposition of Paluckas as prime minister would be very disappointing. He has never been known for his authority in the party or in the Seimas,” Karbauskis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

He argues that the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has better candidates to lead the Government.

“The Social Democratic Party is much bigger. There are ‘strong people’ in the local self-government, there is its chairwoman [Vilija Blinkevičiūtė]. I think they will not disappoint the Lithuanian people and will not put forward a person ‘weaker’ than ministers,” said Karbauskis.