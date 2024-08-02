Over a third of Lithuanians undecided on recognising Palestinian state – survey

Pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed 1,005 Lithuanian residents aged 18 and over from 21 June to 7 July 2024.

Among those polled, 33% said the country should back the state of Palestine, while 28% would object that.

More than a third of the respondents in each age group had no opinion on recognising the Palestinian state.

Support for Palestinian statehood was most common among respondents with a family income of over EUR 2,000 and those living in the major cities (43.7% and 42.2% respectively).