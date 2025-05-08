Vilnius Park to be set up in Kyiv

The decision was taken in response to a request from Mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko. In a letter to Vilnius City Municipality, the mayor said additional green space would contribute to the rehabilitation of the defenders and the population facing the aggression of Russia.

"I heard about the idea of Vilnius Park from Mayor Klitschko when I visited Kyiv last December. The new park would not only be a resting place for war-torn people, but also a symbolic sign of the connection between our cities. It is a project of solidarity, friendship and community," Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas says.