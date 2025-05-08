Seimas votes for withdrawal from anti-personnel mine convention

On Thursday, 8 May, 107 MPs voted in favour of the denunciation of the treaty, three abstained and nobody voted against.

Those to abstain were Valius Ąžuolas (Farmers and Greens), Petras Dargis (Nemunas Dawn) and Vytautas Jucius (Nemunas Dawn).

At least 85 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

The Ministry of National Defence announced in March that a regional decision was made to leave the convention. Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and, later, Finland decided to withdraw from it.

The Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence approved the move at the end of April.