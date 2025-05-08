FM Budrys urges EU to adopt 17th sanctions package against Russia in May

"The 17th sanctions package is what we need this month already. On top of that, we need to introduce tariffs on Russian products (…). We have to make decisions on frozen assets to use it as a source to support Ukraine financially, to rebuild its economy," Budrys said in Warsaw on Wednesday, as he arrived for Gymnich, the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We have to put more effort in increasing our own defences to send a strong message that we are deterring and show the right capabilities in the right places," the Lithuanian minister added.