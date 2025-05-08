FM Budrys urges EU to adopt 17th sanctions package against Russia in May

"The 17th sanctions package is what we need this month already. On top of that, we need to introduce tariffs on Russian products (…). We have to make decisions on frozen assets to use it as a source to support Ukraine financially, to rebuild its economy," Budrys said in Warsaw on Wednesday, as he arrived for Gymnich, the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.
"We have to put more effort in increasing our own defences to send a strong message that we are deterring and show the right capabilities in the right places," the Lithuanian minister added.
Budrys also said the EU should enhance its relations with the United States, as well as discuss the enlargement of the Community and Ukraine’s membership, as only means to achieve a lasting peace in Europe.
The EU foreign ministers hold an informal meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in Warsaw. The meeting is chaired by Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, together with Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland.
The latest set of sanctions was announced by the EU on 24 February, the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It targets Moscow’s shadow fleet and imposes a ban on imports of Russian primary aluminium, among others.