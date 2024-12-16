Number of Lithuanians saying things getting better rises – survey

From 20 November to 1 December, pollster Baltijos Tyrimai asked respondents for their opinion on whether things in Lithuania had been generally going for the better or for the worse lately.

Among those polled, 34% said that the situation was improving in Lithuania, while nearly two thirds or 64% saw it as deteriorating. There were two percent of those with no opinion.

Pessimism prevails among national minorities, those disappointed with election outcome

The number of people seeing the situation in Lithuania as getting better increased by 2% over the month. In October, 32% said things are improving while 66% said the opposite. In November 2023, the figures were 21% and 78% respectively.