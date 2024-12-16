Number of Lithuanians saying things getting better rises – survey

From 20 November to 1 December, pollster Baltijos Tyrimai asked respondents for their opinion on whether things in Lithuania had been generally going for the better or for the worse lately.
Among those polled, 34% said that the situation was improving in Lithuania, while nearly two thirds or 64% saw it as deteriorating. There were two percent of those with no opinion.
Pessimism prevails among national minorities, those disappointed with election outcome
The number of people seeing the situation in Lithuania as getting better increased by 2% over the month. In October, 32% said things are improving while 66% said the opposite. In November 2023, the figures were 21% and 78% respectively.
Young people under 30, or 43% of respondents, tend to say it more often that the situation in Lithuania is generally improving. Those with higher education (52%) and the highest monthly family income (over EUR 2,000) are the biggest optimists. Young people in education (56%), professionals and public servants (43%) and left-wingers (43%) tend to view the country’s prospects more positively than negatively.
Meanwhile, workers and farmers (70%), executives (70%), pensioners (68%), people with Polish (96%) and Russian (84%) nationalities and those dissatisfied with the election result (74%) are more likely to say that the situation in the country is changing for the worse.
Baltijos Tyrimai, a joint Lithuanian-British market and public opinion research company, interviewed 1,018 Lithuanian residents (aged 18 and older) at 115 sampling points. The survey has a margin of error of up to 3.1%.