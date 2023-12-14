Nausėda, Šimonytė keep lead in presidential poll

The public opinion and market research company Spinter interviewed 1,015 residents of Lithuania aged from 18 to 75 on 17-29 November. The poll was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt. The margin of error is 3.1%.

In November, 22.5% of the respondents said they would vote for Nausėda in presidential elections. His support was 19.3% in October.

Šimonytė, presidential nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), continued to be second in the ranking, with 9.1% of the votes (down from 10.1% in October).

Third was lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, independent candidate, who was preferred by 7.9% of the respondents (down from 8.8% in October).

Social Democratic leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė ranks fourth despite the fact that her party has not yet announced its presidential bid. Blinkevičiūtė remains favourite not only in the ranks of the party, but also among voters. Support for the politician was 7.1% in November (slightly up from 7.0% in October).