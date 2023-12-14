Nausėda, Šimonytė keep lead in presidential poll

The public opinion and market research company Spinter interviewed 1,015 residents of Lithuania aged from 18 to 75 on 17-29 November. The poll was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt. The margin of error is 3.1%.
In November, 22.5% of the respondents said they would vote for Nausėda in presidential elections. His support was 19.3% in October.
Šimonytė, presidential nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), continued to be second in the ranking, with 9.1% of the votes (down from 10.1% in October).
Third was lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė, independent candidate, who was preferred by 7.9% of the respondents (down from 8.8% in October).
Social Democratic leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė ranks fourth despite the fact that her party has not yet announced its presidential bid. Blinkevičiūtė remains favourite not only in the ranks of the party, but also among voters. Support for the politician was 7.1% in November (slightly up from 7.0% in October).
Fifth was constitutional law expert Dainius Žalimas, who was nominated by the Freedom Party in November. Among those polled, 5.5% intended to cast ballot for Žalimas in the elections.
MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, MP Aurelijus Veryga, presidential nominee of the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement, and independent candidate Valdas Tutkus, former chief of defence, secured less than 5% of the vote in both October and November.
The respondents were also asked about other candidates, but none of them surpassed 2%, including: Giedrimas Jeglinskas, former assistant secretary general of NATO, nominated by Democrats For Lithuania, MEP Waldemar Tomaszewski, leader of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS), activist Antanas Kandrotas and Kazlų Rūda Mayor Mantas Varaška, who is endorsed by the Lithuanian Regions Party.
Lithuania will be electing its next president on 12 May 2024.