Nausėda delivers speech at UN General Assembly

The president underscored that despite a distressing crisis in the Middle East and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, the Russian war of aggression is the most dangerous threat.
„The entire international order, defined by sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, is under assault in Ukraine. Each and every member of the United Nations – every sovereign nation – has also much to lose,“ said Nausėda.
„Ukraine is fighting not only a war of self-defence. Ukraine is also fighting for the future of all those countries who believe in the United Nations Charter and its principles. Ukraine is fighting for us all,“ said the president.
The head of state noted that joint collective response has been insufficient, whereas Russia is hiding under the cover of the Security Council’s permanent membership. He stated that Ukraine must be supported whereas Russia’s ability to wage war has to be restricted and those responsible for the crime of aggression and crimes against humanity must be held to account.
Moreover, Nausėda emphasised that the upcoming winter would be extremely difficult for Ukraine as Russia’s constant deliberate attacks on critical energy infrastructure have destroyed more than 80 percent of Ukraine’s thermal energy generation and a third of its hydro generation. Thus, to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, assistance should be swift and focused on the energy sector.
Nausėda stressed that Ukraine’s Peace Formula deserves universal support because it is based on the universal principles of the United Nations Charter – sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law. „Lithuania urges all peace-loving countries to actively engage in these efforts, including preparation for and participation in the next Summit of the Peace Formula,“ said Nausėda.
Furthermore, the president pointed out that to achieve lasting peace justice will have to be served – Russia will have to atone for its many crimes and pay damages. Whereas the main culprits of the war of aggression and numerous war crimes will have to stand before the court.
„Vladimir Putin is already under an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for his crimes, specifically unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children. I call on the United Nations member countries to enforce this warrant. Immobilised Russian foreign assets should also be used to pay for the damage done to Ukraine,“ said the president, adding that there is no place for Russia in the Security Council and the latter should be reformed.
What is more, Nausėda emphasised that Lithuania would not recognise Russia’s illegal annexation of any Ukrainian region, be it Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, or Zaporizhzhia. He said Lithuania would continue providing shelter to Ukrainian war refugees and supporting Ukraine with all possible means.
„Now, as always, Lithuania is committed to promoting democracy, human rights and accountability on the global stage. We call on all the members of the United Nations to unite in securing a better future for all. A future where every sovereign country is protected from imperialism and every human being from arbitrary violence and war,“ concluded Nausėda.