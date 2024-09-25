Nausėda delivers speech at UN General Assembly

The president underscored that despite a distressing crisis in the Middle East and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, the Russian war of aggression is the most dangerous threat.

„The entire international order, defined by sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, is under assault in Ukraine. Each and every member of the United Nations – every sovereign nation – has also much to lose,“ said Nausėda.

„Ukraine is fighting not only a war of self-defence. Ukraine is also fighting for the future of all those countries who believe in the United Nations Charter and its principles. Ukraine is fighting for us all,“ said the president.