MP Džiugelis returns to TS-LKD, parlt group after expenses scandal

Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
MP Justas Džiugelis says he has resumed his membership in the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) party after authorities did not find any irregularities in his use of parliamentary funds.

„A few months ago, I found myself under a magnifying glass, but the sun shining through it burned a hole in the accusations. It was the accusations against me that turned into nothing. The Prosecutor General’s Office and the VTEK (Chief Official Ethics Commission) refused to open investigations, and the Seimas Ethics Commission has recently found no irregularities,“ Džiugelis said on Facebook on Tuesday.

„So today I feel confident to announce that I have officially resumed my membership of the party and am returning to the TS-LKD group. Thank you to all those who understood the absurdity of this situation from the very beginning, trusted my word and supported me,“ the politician added.

In February this year, reports emerged that MP Džiugelis had spent more than EUR 23,000 for printing and publishing his activity reports in the past three years. This is according to findings of a transparency campaign led by public activist and TV host Andrius Tapinas.

The said money was paid to public relations expert Mindaugas Ardišauskas, who currently heads the Responsible Gambling Business Association (ALVA).

Džiugelis suspended his membership at the ruling TS-LKD party and left the party’s group at the Seimas amid reports of his ties to the gambling lobbyist.

