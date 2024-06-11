MP Džiugelis returns to TS-LKD, parlt group after expenses scandal

„A few months ago, I found myself under a magnifying glass, but the sun shining through it burned a hole in the accusations. It was the accusations against me that turned into nothing. The Prosecutor General’s Office and the VTEK (Chief Official Ethics Commission) refused to open investigations, and the Seimas Ethics Commission has recently found no irregularities,“ Džiugelis said on Facebook on Tuesday.

„So today I feel confident to announce that I have officially resumed my membership of the party and am returning to the TS-LKD group. Thank you to all those who understood the absurdity of this situation from the very beginning, trusted my word and supported me,“ the politician added.