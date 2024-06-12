MEP Uspaskich denies any wrongdoing amid European prosecutor’s fraud probe

The politician told ELTA on Wednesday he is ready to cooperate with law enforcement, but says he has not yet been called in for questioning.

„I applied to see the prosecutor three times and my plea was not accepted. I do not know what is going on. (&) I know that I have done nothing wrong. It is not the first time that efforts are made to pull me down. (&) But I am used to all this in Lithuania, so I am calm about it,“ he said in a phone interview with the news agency.

The MEP also questioned the grounds to investigate the hiring of party members as assistants.

„During my tenure so far, around 50 people from the Labour Party have worked as my assistants,“ Uspaskich said.