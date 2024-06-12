MEP Uspaskich denies any wrongdoing amid European prosecutor’s fraud probe

The politician told ELTA on Wednesday he is ready to cooperate with law enforcement, but says he has not yet been called in for questioning.
„I applied to see the prosecutor three times and my plea was not accepted. I do not know what is going on. (&) I know that I have done nothing wrong. It is not the first time that efforts are made to pull me down. (&) But I am used to all this in Lithuania, so I am calm about it,“ he said in a phone interview with the news agency.
The MEP also questioned the grounds to investigate the hiring of party members as assistants.
„During my tenure so far, around 50 people from the Labour Party have worked as my assistants,“ Uspaskich said.
The politician also said he did not understand the reaction of the Labour Party’s colleagues, who started hinting at a „dissolution“ of the political party.
„I do not know what the party needs to be shocked about. I have no idea why. It is the worriers who are panicking,“ said Uspaskich.
On 29 March, the EPPO reported that together with the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) they were conducting a pre-trial investigation into a suspected fraud involving a former assistant of a Lithuanian Member of the European Parliament.
After law enforcement raided the Labour Party’s headquarters, its founder Uspaskich suspended his membership in the party. He did not stand in the 2024 elections to the European Parliament.