2024.10.11 14:32

LLRA-KŠS would not join coalition with Freedom Party – MP

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
LLRA-KŠS would not join coalition with Freedom Party – MP
LLRA-KŠS would not join coalition with Freedom Party – MP
PHOTO: DELFI / Kiril Čachovskij

Lithuania will elect new parliament on 13 October. Speaking about a potential coalition, deputy chairwoman of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS), Rita Tamašunienė, says she cannot imagine a coalition with the Freedom Party.

The MP said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday that the Freedom Party’s views are too liberal and thus unacceptable.

„All people are good, but, speaking about political preferences, ultraliberals with their views and new ideology, which our society rejects, are unacceptable,“ Tamašunienė said commenting about the Freedom Party.

The MP said that opposition parties worked together in the Government in the past and for them it „would be possible to piece together a jigsaw“ when forming a coalition.

Yet the added that the LLRA-KŠS would not „cling onto a coalition“ if it could not implement its election programme.

Lithuanians will go to the polls in parliamentary elections on 13 October.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions