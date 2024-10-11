LLRA-KŠS would not join coalition with Freedom Party – MP

The MP said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday that the Freedom Party’s views are too liberal and thus unacceptable.

„All people are good, but, speaking about political preferences, ultraliberals with their views and new ideology, which our society rejects, are unacceptable,“ Tamašunienė said commenting about the Freedom Party.

The MP said that opposition parties worked together in the Government in the past and for them it „would be possible to piece together a jigsaw“ when forming a coalition.

Yet the added that the LLRA-KŠS would not „cling onto a coalition“ if it could not implement its election programme.