Lithuanian flag flying on Independence is a symbol of our energy independence – president

After the official ceremony, Nausėda met with the presidents of Latvia, Estonia, and Poland to discuss future cooperation with the United States, strengthening security and defence cooperation, support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the concerning situation in Georgia.

Until recently, the LNG terminal FSRU Independence was leased from the Norwegian company Höegh Evi. The Law on Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal of the Republic of Lithuania provides the obligation to acquire and own the FSRU by the end of 2024 and to ensure her operation until 31 December 2044. The takeover of the vessel on this date is the result of the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022 and the FSRU Independence sale and purchase agreement concluded in spring 2024. The transaction value is EUR 138.04 million (USD 153.50 million), according to a statement from KN Energies.