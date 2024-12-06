Lithuanian flag flying on Independence is a symbol of our energy independence – president

The ship, which arrived in Klaipėda a decade ago, plays a vital role in ensuring energy independence for both the country and the regio.
"This project has transformed our energy landscape, turning vulnerability into strength and dependence into autonomy. Lithuania gained a unique opportunity to access international gas markets, competitive and reliable gas supplies. Finally, we had a say in both energy sources and routes. This put an end to decades of monopoly and political blackmail by Russia," the president pointed out in his address.
Nausėda expressed his delight that this milestone event, significant in the history of energy for Lithuania and the region, was attended by the Presidents of Estonia, Latvia, and Poland at his invitation. He emphasized that the shared responsibility now lies with all to safeguard and strengthen the resilience of the Baltic Sea region’s energy infrastructure.
"The Klaipėda LNG terminal is a source of pride for us, it has rewritten our energy history. No longer bound by the past, we seek to build a better future on the strongest foundation of resilience and choice. Today, we proudly celebrate the ceremonial flag change for the vessel that stands at the centre of the LNG terminal. From now on, Independence will fly Lithuanian colours, with the name of its home port, Klaipėda, displayed on her hull," Nausėda spoke.
The President also highlighted the special role of Norway, which provided the Independence vessel to Lithuania, and emphasized that Norway, along with the United States, has become one of Lithuania’s main gas suppliers.
In recent years, the Klaipėda terminal has also contributed to a stronger transatlantic partnership. LNG from the United States currently accounts for about 50 per cent of terminal’s capacities.
Lithuania has developed an extensive and reliable regional system of gas supplies, and Gas Interconnection Poland-Lithuania (GIPL), inaugurated in 2022, was a timely and decisive response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
After the official ceremony, Nausėda met with the presidents of Latvia, Estonia, and Poland to discuss future cooperation with the United States, strengthening security and defence cooperation, support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the concerning situation in Georgia.
The Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Independence was transferred to the ownership of KN Energies and registered in the Lithuanian Seagoing Register, the terminal’s operator said.
Until recently, the LNG terminal FSRU Independence was leased from the Norwegian company Höegh Evi. The Law on Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal of the Republic of Lithuania provides the obligation to acquire and own the FSRU by the end of 2024 and to ensure her operation until 31 December 2044. The takeover of the vessel on this date is the result of the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022 and the FSRU Independence sale and purchase agreement concluded in spring 2024. The transaction value is EUR 138.04 million (USD 153.50 million), according to a statement from KN Energies.