Lithuania will step up protection of its border with Russia

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: DELFI / Andrius Ufartas

The Ministry of the Interior will step up the protection of Lithuania’s border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region this year. Border infrastructure and surveillance systems will be renewed for this reason, and more border guards hired.

“Our priority this year is to reinforce the border with the Russian Federation. Yes, we do have a physical barrier and a surveillance system, but we are talking about renewing the infrastructure, increasing the number of surveillance systems, drones, officers. We have foreseen that this year 244 additional officers will start working in the border service,” Bilotaitė told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Klaipėda city.

The interior minister visited the Coast Guard Frontier District of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), which was reestablished on 1 January 2024.

Bilotaitė said that the reopening of this frontier district is one of the moves enhancing the protection of the border with Russia. She added that border guards in this frontier district in western Lithuania will closely cooperate with the military and help secure strategic facilities.

The Coast Guard Frontier District was previously merged with Pagėgiai Frontier District in 2019. The area covers the border with Russia and Latvia in territorial waters and in the Curonian Lagoon. Its reopening will help with faster reaction times in case of state border violations and will ensure more effective search and rescue operations.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions