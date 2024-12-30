Lithuania signs final contract with Rheinmetall on ammunition plant

ELTA learnt this from EPSO-G spokesman Gediminas Petrauskas on Monday. He also said that the commitments of the parties agreed earlier remain unchanged.

Lithuania will own 49% of shares in the joint venture, while Rheinmetall will control the remaining 51% of shares.

Earlier it was announced that EPSO-G and Giraitės ginkluotės gamykla, producer of ammunition managed by Lithuania’s Ministry of Finance, would own 48% and 1% of shares respectively.

The contract was signed on 20 December.

In June 2024, the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation signed an agreement with Rheinmetall on the construction of artillery shell production plant in Baisogala, northern Lithuania.