Labour Party appoints acting chair

Janickas stated that the Labour Party’s goal is to establish a strong, consolidated political force in the centre, with a clear ideology, strong leaders and well-developed structure. The changing Labour Party must become the core of such a political organisation, he said.

As reported, the Labour Party’s founder, Viktor Uspaskikh, had returned to lead the party for the 2024 parliamentary election. It formed the Peace Coalition together with the Christian Democracy Party and the Samogitian Party, but failed to surpass the 7 percent vote threshold applied for coalitions. Just 2.2 percent of voters cast ballots for the Peace Coalition and it will not have any representatives in the Seimas.