European Parliament lifts Gražulis’ immunity

The MEP’s immunity from prosecution was removed amid allegations made by Lithuanian law enforcement that three years ago the politician publicly ridiculed people due to their sexual orientation.

Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė had addressed EP President Roberta Metsola in September 2024 requesting to revoke MEP Gražulis’ immunity, which would enable his prosecution, arrest or other restriction of freedom.

Gražulis, chairman of the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists), is a defendant in a case for ridiculing and expressing contempt for members of the LGBT+ community in parliament, after a sitting on a civil unions bill. The incident happened on 26 May 2022.